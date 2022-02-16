ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.38 Per Share

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) declared an annual dividend on Wednesday, February 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of 0.38 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, June 10th. This represents a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This is a boost from ArcelorMittal’s previous annual dividend of $0.30.

ArcelorMittal has raised its dividend payment by 200.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. ArcelorMittal has a dividend payout ratio of 5.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect ArcelorMittal to earn $10.07 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 3.0%.

NYSE MT traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.76. 348,610 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,028,431. ArcelorMittal has a 1-year low of $22.70 and a 1-year high of $37.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $29.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 2.06.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $20.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.98 billion. ArcelorMittal had a return on equity of 25.32% and a net margin of 17.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that ArcelorMittal will post 13.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in ArcelorMittal by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 18,933 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 2,041 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in ArcelorMittal by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 109,491 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,485,000 after buying an additional 4,789 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in ArcelorMittal by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 124,597 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,966,000 after buying an additional 14,732 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in ArcelorMittal by 82.3% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 48.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,021 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 5,554 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MT. AlphaValue upgraded ArcelorMittal to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on ArcelorMittal from $55.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Friday, November 12th. Bank of America lowered their price target on ArcelorMittal from €47.00 ($53.41) to €45.00 ($51.14) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded ArcelorMittal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.65.

ArcelorMittal SA is a holding company, which engages in steelmaking and mining activities. It operates through the following business segments: NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, Africa and Commonwealth of Independent States (ACIS), Mining, and Others. The NAFTA segment consists of flat products such as slabs, hot-rolled coil, cold-rolled coil, coated steel, and plate.

