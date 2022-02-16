ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.38 Per Share

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) declared an annual dividend on Wednesday, February 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of 0.38 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, June 10th. This represents a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This is a boost from ArcelorMittal’s previous annual dividend of $0.30.
ArcelorMittal has raised its dividend payment by 200.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. ArcelorMittal has a dividend payout ratio of 5.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect ArcelorMittal to earn $10.07 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 3.0%.
NYSE MT traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.76. 348,610 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,028,431. ArcelorMittal has a 1-year low of $22.70 and a 1-year high of $37.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $29.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 2.06.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in ArcelorMittal by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 18,933 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 2,041 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in ArcelorMittal by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 109,491 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,485,000 after buying an additional 4,789 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in ArcelorMittal by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 124,597 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,966,000 after buying an additional 14,732 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in ArcelorMittal by 82.3% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 48.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,021 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 5,554 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.79% of the company’s stock.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MT. AlphaValue upgraded ArcelorMittal to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on ArcelorMittal from $55.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Friday, November 12th. Bank of America lowered their price target on ArcelorMittal from €47.00 ($53.41) to €45.00 ($51.14) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded ArcelorMittal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.65.
About ArcelorMittal
ArcelorMittal SA is a holding company, which engages in steelmaking and mining activities. It operates through the following business segments: NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, Africa and Commonwealth of Independent States (ACIS), Mining, and Others. The NAFTA segment consists of flat products such as slabs, hot-rolled coil, cold-rolled coil, coated steel, and plate.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ArcelorMittal (MT)
- Insiders Sell SiteOne Landscape Supply, Institutions Buy It
- Matterport Shows Why the Metaverse Will Have Some Growing Pains
- Now It’s Time To Buy Roblox, Maybe
- Haverty Furniture Company Is One Comfortable Dividend-Growth Stock
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for ArcelorMittal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcelorMittal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.