Appreciated Media (OTCMKTS:AMEFF) Stock Price Up 2,568.9%

Shares of Appreciated Media Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMEFF) were up 2,568.9% on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.40 and last traded at $0.40. Approximately 1,516 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 63,600 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.01.
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.02.
About Appreciated Media (OTCMKTS:AMEFF)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Appreciated Media (AMEFF)
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Penn Gaming Stock is Ready to Rebound
- Space Stocks to Buy in This New Era of “Paying Customers”
- Huntsman Aims High, Exceeds Targets
- Don’t Buy The Bottom In Ecolab
Receive News & Ratings for Appreciated Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Appreciated Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.