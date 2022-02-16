AppLovin (NYSE:APP) Stock Price Down 5.9% Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP) dropped 5.9% during trading on Wednesday after DA Davidson lowered their price target on the stock from $125.00 to $120.00. The company traded as low as $71.00 and last traded at $71.05. Approximately 17,231 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,414,999 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.51.

APP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of AppLovin from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cannonball Research began coverage on shares of AppLovin in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of AppLovin from $128.00 to $116.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of AppLovin from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of AppLovin from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.27.

In related news, Director Eduardo Vivas sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.51, for a total value of $3,220,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Denali Holdings L.P. Kkr sold 8,410,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.51, for a total transaction of $677,089,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,708,912 shares of company stock valued at $702,905,050. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. purchased a new stake in AppLovin in the second quarter valued at $8,122,155,000. Spruce House Investment Management LLC lifted its position in AppLovin by 78.6% in the third quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC now owns 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,850,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in AppLovin by 39.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,024,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137,300 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in AppLovin in the second quarter valued at $195,005,000. Finally, Spyglass Capital Management LLC increased its stake in AppLovin by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 2,183,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,858,000 after purchasing an additional 263,091 shares during the period. 38.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.45.

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps worldwide. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a solution to automate, optimize, and manage user acquisition investments for business clients; and MAX, an in-app bidding solution that optimizes purchases of app ad inventory.

