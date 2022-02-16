Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Price Target Cut to $175.00

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) had its target price decreased by B. Riley from $195.00 to $175.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock. B. Riley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 25.14% from the company’s current price. B. Riley also issued estimates for Applied Materials’ Q2 2023 earnings at $2.38 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.44 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $2.38 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on AMAT. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Applied Materials from $153.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Applied Materials from $180.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Applied Materials from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $139.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.54. Applied Materials has a 1 year low of $105.50 and a 1 year high of $167.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.82, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.10.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.34 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 25.53% and a return on equity of 52.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Applied Materials will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.79, for a total value of $45,837,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 76.1% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 70.9% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 229 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 1,538.5% in the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 213 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 77.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

