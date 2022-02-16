Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) released its earnings results on Sunday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.60) earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ AGTC traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.21. 919,077 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 538,873. Applied Genetic Technologies has a one year low of $1.40 and a one year high of $9.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a current ratio of 4.30. The company has a market cap of $94.73 million, a PE ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 1.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.62.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Applied Genetic Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Applied Genetic Technologies to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Applied Genetic Technologies by 3,528.3% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,851 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 17,359 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 321.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,172 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 12,337 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 33,456 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 5,454 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 174.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,024 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 19,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in Applied Genetic Technologies by 112.2% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 49,178 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 25,998 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.55% of the company’s stock.

Applied Genetic Technologies Corp. is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of gene therapy platform to develop transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. It has clinical trials in the field of ophthalmology, optogenetics, adrenoleukodystrophy, and otology.

