Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) released its earnings results on Sunday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.60) earnings per share.
Shares of NASDAQ AGTC traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.21. 919,077 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 538,873. Applied Genetic Technologies has a one year low of $1.40 and a one year high of $9.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a current ratio of 4.30. The company has a market cap of $94.73 million, a PE ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 1.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.62.
Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Applied Genetic Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Applied Genetic Technologies to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.
About Applied Genetic Technologies
Applied Genetic Technologies Corp. is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of gene therapy platform to develop transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. It has clinical trials in the field of ophthalmology, optogenetics, adrenoleukodystrophy, and otology.
