AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its stake in AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH) by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,200 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in AppHarvest were worth $86,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of APPH. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AppHarvest by 7.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,354,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,668,000 after purchasing an additional 360,927 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. grew its holdings in AppHarvest by 45.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. now owns 3,591,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122,962 shares during the period. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd acquired a new position in AppHarvest during the third quarter worth about $8,659,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in AppHarvest by 85.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,016,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,259,000 after acquiring an additional 468,857 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in AppHarvest by 2,349.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 955,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,283,000 after acquiring an additional 916,196 shares during the period. 41.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:APPH opened at $3.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 5.63 and a quick ratio of 5.53. AppHarvest, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.62 and a 1-year high of $39.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.92.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered AppHarvest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

AppHarvest Profile

AppHarvest, Inc, a development stage company, builds and operates high-tech greenhouses to grow fruits and vegetables in the United States. Its products include tomatoes and leafy greens. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Morehead, Kentucky.

