Apollon Limassol (APL) Price Hits $1.79 on Major Exchanges

Apollon Limassol (CURRENCY:APL) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 16th. One Apollon Limassol coin can now be bought for approximately $1.79 or 0.00004100 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Apollon Limassol has traded down 9.6% against the U.S. dollar. Apollon Limassol has a total market capitalization of $590,396.01 and approximately $233,242.00 worth of Apollon Limassol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Apollon Limassol alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $93.48 or 0.00213779 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.01 or 0.00025175 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002236 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000578 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $188.10 or 0.00430146 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.32 or 0.00060198 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000511 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00008250 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000488 BTC.

Apollon Limassol Coin Profile

APL uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 28th, 2018. Apollon Limassol’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 329,305 coins. The official website for Apollon Limassol is www.apollon.com.cy/en . Apollon Limassol’s official Twitter account is @ApolloCurrency . The official message board for Apollon Limassol is www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=undefined

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users. Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform. Official statementInitial Supply30,000,000,000 APLNXT Airdrop Jan 14, 20183,000,000,000 APLBurning8,834,903,469 APLNew Total Supply21,165,096,531 APLCurrent Circulating Supply21,165,096,531 APL”

Apollon Limassol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollon Limassol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Apollon Limassol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Apollon Limassol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Apollon Limassol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Apollon Limassol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.