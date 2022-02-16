AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) Shares Gap Up to $20.51

AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $20.51, but opened at $21.43. AngloGold Ashanti shares last traded at $21.21, with a volume of 64,991 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AngloGold Ashanti has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.00.

Get AngloGold Ashanti alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.54.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti during the fourth quarter worth $1,437,000. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd increased its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 54.3% during the fourth quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd now owns 95,554 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,005,000 after buying an additional 33,617 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,354,565 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $49,399,000 after buying an additional 400,310 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti during the fourth quarter worth $2,295,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti during the fourth quarter worth $3,105,000. Institutional investors own 29.37% of the company’s stock.

About AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU)

AngloGold Ashanti Ltd. engages in the exploration, mining, and production of gold. It operates through the following business segments: Africa, Australia, and Americas. The Africa segment consists of Ghana, Guinea, the DRC (Democratic Republic of the Congo), and Tanzania. The Americas segment comprises of Argentina, Brazil, and projects in Colombia and the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AngloGold Ashanti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AngloGold Ashanti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.