AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) Shares Gap Up to $20.51

AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $20.51, but opened at $21.43. AngloGold Ashanti shares last traded at $21.21, with a volume of 64,991 shares trading hands.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AngloGold Ashanti has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.00.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.54.
About AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU)
AngloGold Ashanti Ltd. engages in the exploration, mining, and production of gold. It operates through the following business segments: Africa, Australia, and Americas. The Africa segment consists of Ghana, Guinea, the DRC (Democratic Republic of the Congo), and Tanzania. The Americas segment comprises of Argentina, Brazil, and projects in Colombia and the United States.
