Anglo Pacific Group (LON:APF) Given Outperform Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Anglo Pacific Group (LON:APF)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a GBX 245 ($3.32) target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 65.54% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 170 ($2.30) price target on shares of Anglo Pacific Group in a report on Monday, October 25th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 180 ($2.44) target price on shares of Anglo Pacific Group in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.30) target price on shares of Anglo Pacific Group in a research report on Monday, October 25th.

Anglo Pacific Group stock opened at GBX 148 ($2.00) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.74, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 137.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 133.51. The firm has a market cap of £316.40 million and a PE ratio of -87.06. Anglo Pacific Group has a twelve month low of GBX 119.41 ($1.62) and a twelve month high of GBX 162 ($2.19).

In other news, insider Julian Treger sold 115,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 128 ($1.73), for a total value of £147,200 ($199,188.09). Also, insider Robert Stan bought 12,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 137 ($1.85) per share, with a total value of £16,919.50 ($22,895.13). Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 248,000 shares of company stock worth $32,010,000.

Anglo Pacific Group plc operates as a natural resources royalty and streaming company. The company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in securing natural resources royalties and streams by acquisition and through investment in mining and exploration interests in coking and thermal coal, cobalt, iron ore, copper, vanadium, uranium, gold, silver, nickel, and anthracite properties primarily in Australia, North and South America, and Europe.

