Ancora Advisors LLC Takes $825,000 Position in Alto Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTO)

Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alto Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTO) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 167,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $825,000. Ancora Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Alto Ingredients at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALTO. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Alto Ingredients in the third quarter valued at about $640,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Alto Ingredients by 91.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 9,672 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Alto Ingredients in the third quarter valued at $53,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Alto Ingredients by 62.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,008,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,982,000 after purchasing an additional 387,073 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Alto Ingredients during the 3rd quarter valued at $644,000. 56.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alto Ingredients alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alto Ingredients from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alto Ingredients has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.50.

In other news, Director Gilbert E. Nathan acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.16 per share, for a total transaction of $25,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Gilbert E. Nathan acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.96 per share, with a total value of $49,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have bought 20,000 shares of company stock worth $101,050. 2.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ALTO opened at $5.85 on Wednesday. Alto Ingredients, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.39 and a 52-week high of $7.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $425.88 million, a PE ratio of -32.50 and a beta of 2.73.

Alto Ingredients Company Profile

Alto Ingredients, Inc engages in the production and marketing of specialty alcohols and essential ingredients. It operates through the following segments: Marketing and Distribution, Pekin Campus Production, and Other Production. The Marketing and Distribution segment includes marketing and merchant trading for company-produced alcohols and essential ingredients, on an aggregated basis, and third-party fuel-grade ethanol.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alto Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTO).

Receive News & Ratings for Alto Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alto Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.