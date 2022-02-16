Ancora Advisors LLC Sells 227 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Ancora Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,883 shares of the company’s stock after selling 227 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 994,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,505,000 after acquiring an additional 92,578 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $925,000. Pacific Sun Financial Corp bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $330,000. Peterson Wealth Management lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Peterson Wealth Management now owns 54,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,315,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, F3Logic LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 1,162.3% during the 3rd quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 56,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,445,000 after buying an additional 52,083 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPLV opened at $63.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.38. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $53.62 and a 1-year high of $68.86.

