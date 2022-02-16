Ancora Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX) by 28.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,994 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,429 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNDX. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,027.4% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,309,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,555,000 after acquiring an additional 2,104,748 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 36,643,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,092,328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,703,616 shares in the last quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 60.0% during the third quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 3,011,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129,478 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 75.4% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,429,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 19.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,541,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042,981 shares in the last quarter.
Shares of NASDAQ:BNDX opened at $53.22 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $53.14 and a 1 year high of $58.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.51.
