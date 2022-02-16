Ancora Advisors LLC Makes New $519,000 Investment in Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE:AMPY)

Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE:AMPY) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 97,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $519,000. Ancora Advisors LLC owned about 0.26% of Amplify Energy at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amplify Energy by 58.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amplify Energy in the third quarter worth about $64,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Amplify Energy by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 2,964 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amplify Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Thomasville National Bank grew its position in shares of Amplify Energy by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 21,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 5,030 shares during the period. 36.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AMPY opened at $4.46 on Wednesday. Amplify Energy Corp. has a one year low of $2.35 and a one year high of $5.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.57. The firm has a market cap of $169.58 million, a PE ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 3.20.

Amplify Energy (NYSE:AMPY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.61). The business had revenue of $97.00 million for the quarter. Amplify Energy had a negative return on equity of 48.29% and a negative net margin of 34.53%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS.

Amplify Energy Profile

Amplify Energy Corp. is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in acquisition, development, exploration and production of oil and natural gas properties. It focuses on operations in the Rockies, offshore California, Oklahoma, East Texas & North Louisiana and South Texas. The company was founded in May 2017 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

