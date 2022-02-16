Ancora Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 1,128.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,642 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MUB. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $27,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $68,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $94,000. Founders Capital Management raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 25.0% in the third quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $103,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $112.29 on Wednesday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $112.15 and a one year high of $118.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $115.11 and a 200 day moving average of $116.01.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

