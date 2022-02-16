Ancora Advisors LLC Has $1.02 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC)

Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,052 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 146 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of iShares Micro-Cap ETF worth $1,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWC. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 320,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,953,000 after purchasing an additional 66,167 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 62.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 64,423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,298,000 after purchasing an additional 24,698 shares during the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 472,967 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $68,259,000 after purchasing an additional 18,884 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,097,000. Finally, Mariner LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,690,000.

Get iShares Micro-Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IWC opened at $129.38 on Wednesday. iShares Micro-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $118.16 and a twelve month high of $159.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $133.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.73.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Micro-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Micro-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.