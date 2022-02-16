Ancora Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE)

Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,050 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CBOE. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 12.0% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 19,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the second quarter worth about $218,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 13.6% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 5.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after buying an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. 79.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CBOE opened at $121.81 on Wednesday. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.14 and a 52 week high of $139.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.99 billion, a PE ratio of 24.81 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $123.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.74.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 12.94%. The firm had revenue of $390.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.31 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.10%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Cboe Global Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $153.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.42.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

