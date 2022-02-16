Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $14.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “ANAVEX LIFE SCIENCES CORP. is an emerging biopharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery and development of novel drug targets for the treatment of cancer and neurological diseases. The company’s proprietary SIGMACEPTOR Discovery Platform involves the rational drug design of compounds that fulfill specific criteria based on unmet market needs and new scientific advances. Selected drug candidates demonstrate high, non-exclusive affinity for sigma receptors, which are involved in the modulation of multiple cellular biochemical signaling pathways. “

Get Anavex Life Sciences alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Anavex Life Sciences from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. BTIG Research reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Anavex Life Sciences presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $31.43.

AVXL stock opened at $12.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $968.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.00 and a beta of 0.71. Anavex Life Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $9.93 and a fifty-two week high of $31.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.56.

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Anavex Life Sciences will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AVXL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Anavex Life Sciences by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 261,167 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,970,000 after acquiring an additional 56,344 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Anavex Life Sciences by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 34,116 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $780,000 after acquiring an additional 1,963 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Anavex Life Sciences by 49.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,363 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $763,000 after acquiring an additional 11,033 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Anavex Life Sciences by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,066 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 3,658 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Anavex Life Sciences by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,647,993 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $83,393,000 after buying an additional 254,335 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.38% of the company’s stock.

About Anavex Life Sciences

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of different therapeutics for the treatment of neurodegenerative and neurodevelopmental diseases. Its lead compound, ANAVEX2-73, is being developed to treat Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s disease and central nervous system diseases, including Rett syndrome.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Anavex Life Sciences (AVXL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Anavex Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anavex Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.