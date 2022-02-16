Analyzing QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) and ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH)

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) and ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

Get QuantumScape alerts:

This table compares QuantumScape and ESS Tech’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio QuantumScape N/A N/A -$1.68 billion ($2.86) -6.12 ESS Tech N/A N/A -$3.29 million N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for QuantumScape and ESS Tech, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score QuantumScape 0 4 1 0 2.20 ESS Tech 0 0 5 0 3.00

QuantumScape presently has a consensus price target of $38.67, indicating a potential upside of 120.83%. ESS Tech has a consensus price target of $25.50, indicating a potential upside of 398.05%. Given ESS Tech’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe ESS Tech is more favorable than QuantumScape.

Profitability

This table compares QuantumScape and ESS Tech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets QuantumScape N/A -15.75% -12.24% ESS Tech N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

21.7% of QuantumScape shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.3% of ESS Tech shares are held by institutional investors. 16.2% of QuantumScape shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

ESS Tech beats QuantumScape on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About QuantumScape

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, engages in the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

About ESS Tech

ACON S2 Acquisition Corp. entered into a definitive business combination agreement with ESS Tech, Inc.

Receive News & Ratings for QuantumScape Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuantumScape and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.