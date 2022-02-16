Analyzing Happiness Biotech Group (NASDAQ:HAPP) and Exactus (OTCMKTS:EXDI)

Happiness Biotech Group (NASDAQ:HAPP) and Exactus (OTCMKTS:EXDI) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Happiness Biotech Group alerts:

This table compares Happiness Biotech Group and Exactus’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Happiness Biotech Group $71.49 million 0.18 $790,000.00 N/A N/A Exactus $2.07 million 202.53 -$9.46 million N/A N/A

Happiness Biotech Group has higher revenue and earnings than Exactus.

Volatility & Risk

Happiness Biotech Group has a beta of 0.64, suggesting that its share price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Exactus has a beta of 4.21, suggesting that its share price is 321% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.9% of Happiness Biotech Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Exactus shares are held by institutional investors. 65.0% of Exactus shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Happiness Biotech Group and Exactus, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Happiness Biotech Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Exactus 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Happiness Biotech Group and Exactus’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Happiness Biotech Group N/A N/A N/A Exactus N/A -3,272.69% -185.29%

Summary

Happiness Biotech Group beats Exactus on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Happiness Biotech Group Company Profile

Happiness Biotech Group Limited engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of nutraceutical and dietary supplement products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company's product category includes lucidum spore powder, cordyceps mycelia, ejiao solution, American ginseng, and other products. It also offers a range of ganoderma lucidum products, such as essence oil, cleansing milk, shampoo, shower gel, and nourishing cream products under the Cai Zhi Ning brand, as well as edible fungi. In addition, the company provides disinfectants, non-medical face masks, and COVID-19 anti-body testing kits. It sells its products through distributors, large-scale chain drugstores, malls, and supermarkets under the Happiness brand. Happiness Biotech Group Limited was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Nanping, the People's Republic of China.

Exactus Company Profile

Exactus, Inc., is a farmer and manufacturer of hemp-derived phytocannabinoid products. The company sells its CBD products through its Green Goddess brand and third-party resellers. Exactus is engaged in producing industrial hemp from farms in Oregon and plans to extract and manufacture directly through cGMP facilities. Industrial hemp is a type of cannabis, defined by the federal government as having THC (tetrahydrocannabinol) content of 0.3 percent or less. THC is the psychoactive compound found in cannabis.

Receive News & Ratings for Happiness Biotech Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Happiness Biotech Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.