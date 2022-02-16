Analyzing Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) and Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL)

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) and Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

70.7% of Coupang shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.0% of Dingdong (Cayman) shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Coupang and Dingdong (Cayman)’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Coupang $11.97 billion 3.47 -$474.89 million N/A N/A Dingdong (Cayman) $1.73 billion 1.00 -$484.89 million N/A N/A

Coupang has higher revenue and earnings than Dingdong (Cayman).

Profitability

This table compares Coupang and Dingdong (Cayman)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Coupang -7.19% -81.85% -12.15% Dingdong (Cayman) N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Coupang and Dingdong (Cayman), as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Coupang 0 4 3 0 2.43 Dingdong (Cayman) 1 0 4 0 2.60

Coupang presently has a consensus target price of $45.86, indicating a potential upside of 93.65%. Dingdong (Cayman) has a consensus target price of $24.50, indicating a potential upside of 235.62%. Given Dingdong (Cayman)’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Dingdong (Cayman) is more favorable than Coupang.

Summary

Dingdong (Cayman) beats Coupang on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Coupang

Coupang, Inc. owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and dÃ©cor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Seoul, South Korea.

About Dingdong (Cayman)

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited operates an e-commerce company in China. It offers vegetables, meat and eggs, fruits, and seafood products, as well as ready-to-eat, ready-to-cook, and ready-to-heat products; and dairy and bakery products, oil and seasonings, prepared meals, rice, noodles and other wheaten products, pre-packaged foods, drinks and liquor, flowers and green plants, and home care and personal care products. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

