Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Cenovus Energy (CVE)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Cenovus Energy (TSE: CVE) recently:

2/14/2022 – Cenovus Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG to C$26.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/14/2022 – Cenovus Energy had its price target raised by analysts at CSFB from C$22.00 to C$26.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/9/2022 – Cenovus Energy had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a C$22.00 price target on the stock.

2/9/2022 – Cenovus Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$24.00 to C$23.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/8/2022 – Cenovus Energy had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Tudor Pickering. They now have a C$22.00 price target on the stock.

2/8/2022 – Cenovus Energy was given a new C$22.00 price target on by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/28/2022 – Cenovus Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$20.00 to C$24.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/27/2022 – Cenovus Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from C$17.00 to C$21.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/19/2022 – Cenovus Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$19.00 to C$22.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/19/2022 – Cenovus Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt from C$19.00 to C$22.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/13/2022 – Cenovus Energy had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$24.00 to C$25.00.

1/6/2022 – Cenovus Energy had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$22.00 to C$25.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/6/2022 – Cenovus Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG to C$22.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/6/2022 – Cenovus Energy had its price target raised by analysts at CSFB from C$20.00 to C$22.00.

1/6/2022 – Cenovus Energy had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$22.00 to C$25.00.

12/26/2021 – Cenovus Energy was given a new C$20.00 price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/20/2021 – Cenovus Energy had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a C$20.00 price target on the stock.

12/20/2021 – Cenovus Energy was given a new C$20.00 price target on by analysts at CSFB. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/20/2021 – Cenovus Energy had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$22.00 to C$24.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/20/2021 – Cenovus Energy had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a C$20.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of TSE CVE traded down C$0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$19.73. 9,719,830 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,153,731. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of C$8.52 and a 52-week high of C$20.56. The stock has a market capitalization of C$39.37 billion and a PE ratio of 45.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.06, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$17.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$14.36.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.11%.

In other news, Senior Officer Jonathan Michael Mckenzie acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$19.80 per share, with a total value of C$495,005.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 282,868 shares in the company, valued at C$5,600,842.97. Also, Senior Officer Karamjit Singh Sandhar bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$15.65 per share, with a total value of C$156,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 38,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$603,495.30. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 35,010 shares of company stock valued at $651,686.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

