Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Aviva (AV)

Aviva (LON: AV) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

2/9/2022 – Aviva had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

2/8/2022 – Aviva had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

2/7/2022 – Aviva had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a GBX 510 ($6.90) price target on the stock.

2/2/2022 – Aviva had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 469 ($6.35) to GBX 468 ($6.33). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/31/2022 – Aviva had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 480 ($6.50) price target on the stock.

1/29/2022 – Aviva had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

1/25/2022 – Aviva had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a GBX 500 ($6.77) price target on the stock.

1/19/2022 – Aviva had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 469 ($6.35) price target on the stock.

1/6/2022 – Aviva had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 480 ($6.50) price target on the stock.

AV stock traded up GBX 7.20 ($0.10) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 438.20 ($5.93). The company had a trading volume of 7,980,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,751,329. The firm has a market cap of £16.42 billion and a PE ratio of 10.07. Aviva plc has a 1-year low of GBX 342.40 ($4.63) and a 1-year high of GBX 447 ($6.05). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 422.72 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 409.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.06.

In other Aviva news, insider Belen Romana Garcia acquired 1,647 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 411 ($5.56) per share, with a total value of £6,769.17 ($9,159.91). Also, insider Martin Strobel acquired 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 394 ($5.33) per share, for a total transaction of £157,600 ($213,261.16).

Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, France, Italy, Poland, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

