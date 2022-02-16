Analysts Set The Restaurant Group plc (LON:RTN) PT at GBX 137

Shares of The Restaurant Group plc (LON:RTN) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 137 ($1.85).

Several research firms recently weighed in on RTN. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 125 ($1.69) price objective on shares of The Restaurant Group in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Restaurant Group in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 160 ($2.17) price target on shares of The Restaurant Group in a research note on Monday, January 24th.

RTN opened at GBX 103.20 ($1.40) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £789.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.54. The Restaurant Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 0.97 ($0.01) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 140 ($1.89). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 94.93 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 101.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 177.04.

In related news, insider Ken Hanna acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 84 ($1.14) per share, for a total transaction of £84,000 ($113,667.12).

The Restaurant Group plc operates restaurants and pubs in the United Kingdom. Its brands include Wagamama, Frankie & Benny's, Brunning & Price, Chiquito, Coast to Coast, Firejacks, Garfunkel's, and Joe's Kitchen. The company also operates TRG concessions that provide table and counter services, as well as sandwich shops, pubs, and bars.

