Analysts Set Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Target Price at $163.36

Shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $159.14.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Seagen from $201.00 to $142.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Seagen from $180.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Seagen from $179.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Seagen from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Seagen from $154.00 to $132.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th.

Get Seagen alerts:

In other news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.85, for a total transaction of $51,698.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Roger D. Dansey sold 8,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.58, for a total value of $1,323,631.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 406,789 shares of company stock worth $63,582,891 in the last quarter. 27.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Seagen by 0.7% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,729 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Seagen by 4.9% in the second quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,753 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Seagen by 1.1% in the third quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,580 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,287,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Seagen by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 24,284 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,754,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in Seagen by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 725 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. 88.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SGEN traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $128.14. 22,410 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,276,019. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.23 and a beta of 0.77. Seagen has a 1-year low of $118.00 and a 1-year high of $192.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $141.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.84.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.16). Seagen had a negative return on equity of 9.88% and a negative net margin of 19.06%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Seagen will post -3.54 EPS for the current year.

About Seagen

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. The company was founded by Clay B.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Seagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.