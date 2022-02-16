Analysts Set Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Target Price at $163.36

Shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $159.14.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Seagen from $201.00 to $142.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Seagen from $180.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Seagen from $179.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Seagen from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Seagen from $154.00 to $132.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th.
In other news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.85, for a total transaction of $51,698.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Roger D. Dansey sold 8,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.58, for a total value of $1,323,631.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 406,789 shares of company stock worth $63,582,891 in the last quarter. 27.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
SGEN traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $128.14. 22,410 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,276,019. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.23 and a beta of 0.77. Seagen has a 1-year low of $118.00 and a 1-year high of $192.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $141.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.84.
Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.16). Seagen had a negative return on equity of 9.88% and a negative net margin of 19.06%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Seagen will post -3.54 EPS for the current year.
About Seagen
Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. The company was founded by Clay B.
