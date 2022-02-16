Analysts Set NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) PT at $98.00

NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-three brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $98.00.

NTAP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of NetApp from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Cowen upgraded shares of NetApp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $95.00 to $116.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of NetApp from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of NetApp from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of NetApp from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st.

In other NetApp news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.72, for a total value of $355,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Matthew K. Fawcett sold 2,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $187,642.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,749 shares of company stock valued at $3,497,619 over the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NTAP. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in NetApp by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 41,248 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $3,375,000 after purchasing an additional 4,832 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in shares of NetApp by 65.7% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 34,896 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,855,000 after buying an additional 13,840 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of NetApp by 78.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,654 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $3,163,000 after buying an additional 17,038 shares in the last quarter. Waycross Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of NetApp by 117.5% in the 2nd quarter. Waycross Partners LLC now owns 28,491 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $353,363,000 after buying an additional 15,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of NetApp by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 4,262 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. 91.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NTAP stock opened at $90.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.96, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.77. NetApp has a one year low of $58.83 and a one year high of $96.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $89.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.07.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The data storage provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 136.54%. NetApp’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. Research analysts forecast that NetApp will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th. NetApp’s payout ratio is 48.54%.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

