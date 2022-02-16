Analysts Set Expectations for Transphorm, Inc.’s Q4 2023 Earnings (OTCMKTS:TGAN)

Transphorm, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGAN) – Research analysts at B. Riley issued their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Transphorm in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 10th. B. Riley analyst C. Ellis anticipates that the company will earn ($0.04) per share for the quarter. B. Riley also issued estimates for Transphorm’s FY2024 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.28 EPS.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Transphorm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.
Transphorm Company Profile
Transphorm, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells gallium nitride (GaN) semiconductor components used in power conversion in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, the United States, Japan, South Korea, and Europe. Its GaN devices allows customers to design smaller, lighter, and cooler power systems creating increased functional value in end products, including smartphone power adapters/fast-chargers, power supplies for datacenter servers/communication, industrial power converters, and chargers/converters/inverters for electric vehicles.
