Analysts Set Expectations for thyssenkrupp AG’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:TKAMY)

thyssenkrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of thyssenkrupp in a research report issued on Thursday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Spence now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.11 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.07. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for thyssenkrupp’s FY2023 earnings at $2.39 EPS.

thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.94 billion. thyssenkrupp had a negative return on equity of 0.53% and a negative net margin of 0.34%.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded thyssenkrupp from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on thyssenkrupp from €11.20 ($12.73) to €11.00 ($12.50) in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TKAMY opened at $10.37 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. thyssenkrupp has a 12-month low of $8.96 and a 12-month high of $14.38. The firm has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.06 and a beta of 2.02.

About thyssenkrupp

ThyssenKrupp AG is an international group of companies comprising largely independent industrial and technology businesses. It operates through the following segments: Components Technology, Elevator Technology, Industrial Solutions, Marine Systems, Materials Services, Steel Europe, and Corporate. The Components Technology segment offers components for the automotive, construction, and engineering sectors, as well as for the wind turbines.

