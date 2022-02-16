Analysts Set Expectations for thyssenkrupp AG’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:TKAMY)

thyssenkrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of thyssenkrupp in a research report issued on Thursday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Spence now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.11 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.07. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for thyssenkrupp’s FY2023 earnings at $2.39 EPS.
thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.94 billion. thyssenkrupp had a negative return on equity of 0.53% and a negative net margin of 0.34%.
Shares of OTCMKTS:TKAMY opened at $10.37 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. thyssenkrupp has a 12-month low of $8.96 and a 12-month high of $14.38. The firm has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.06 and a beta of 2.02.
About thyssenkrupp
ThyssenKrupp AG is an international group of companies comprising largely independent industrial and technology businesses. It operates through the following segments: Components Technology, Elevator Technology, Industrial Solutions, Marine Systems, Materials Services, Steel Europe, and Corporate. The Components Technology segment offers components for the automotive, construction, and engineering sectors, as well as for the wind turbines.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on thyssenkrupp (TKAMY)
- Don’t Buy The Bottom In Ecolab
- 3 Mining Stocks That Will Benefit From the Demand For Physical Gold
- Huntsman Aims High, Exceeds Targets
- Institutional Support (and results) Send Marriott International To Fresh Highs
- Advance Auto Parts Proves Its Worth
Receive News & Ratings for thyssenkrupp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for thyssenkrupp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.