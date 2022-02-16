Analysts Set Expectations for The Coca-Cola Company’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:KO)

The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Coca-Cola in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Grundy forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.58 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Coca-Cola’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.45 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.63 EPS.

KO has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Guggenheim upgraded Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $61.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $66.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.00.

Shares of NYSE:KO opened at $60.91 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $59.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Coca-Cola has a 12-month low of $48.97 and a 12-month high of $62.33. The firm has a market cap of $263.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.86, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.67.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.93 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.22% and a net margin of 23.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share.

In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.04, for a total transaction of $1,476,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 25,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.01, for a total value of $1,575,426.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 276,582 shares of company stock worth $16,592,155 over the last 90 days. 1.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KO. Cohen Lawrence B increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Cohen Lawrence B now owns 51,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,064,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Coca-Cola by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Avity Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,610,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 54,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,218,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.08% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

