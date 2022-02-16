Analysts Set Expectations for Gambling.com Group Ltd’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:GAMB)

Gambling.com Group Ltd (NASDAQ:GAMB) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Gambling.com Group in a research note issued on Sunday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.52 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.51. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Gambling.com Group’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.22 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.27 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Gambling.com Group from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gambling.com Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.

NASDAQ GAMB opened at $11.72 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.26. Gambling.com Group has a 52 week low of $6.56 and a 52 week high of $16.97. The company has a quick ratio of 14.47, a current ratio of 14.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $10.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.77 million. Gambling.com Group had a return on equity of 41.78% and a net margin of 47.66%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Gambling.com Group in the third quarter valued at $3,106,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gambling.com Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,136,000. Teton Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Gambling.com Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,789,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Gambling.com Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,391,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Gambling.com Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $959,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.94% of the company’s stock.

Gambling.com Group Company Profile

Gambling.com Group Limited is a marketing company as well as provider of digital marketing services. The company through its proprietary technology platform, publishes a portfolio of premier branded websites including Gambling.com and Bookies.com. It operates principally in Ireland, the United States and Malta.

