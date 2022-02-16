Analysts Set Dutch Bros Inc (NYSE:BROS) Target Price at $65.33

Shares of Dutch Bros Inc (NYSE:BROS) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $65.33.

BROS has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Dutch Bros from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Dutch Bros from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Dutch Bros from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Dutch Bros from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Dutch Bros from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in Dutch Bros in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Dutch Bros during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Dutch Bros during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dutch Bros during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Dutch Bros by 595.0% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.58% of the company’s stock.

Dutch Bros stock traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $54.26. 15,817 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,217,805. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Dutch Bros has a 12 month low of $32.42 and a 12 month high of $81.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.04.

Dutch Bros Company Profile

Dutch Bros Inc is an operator and franchisor of drive-thru shops which focus on serving high QUALITY, hand-crafted beverages with unparalleled SPEED and superior SERVICE. Dutch Bros Inc is based in GRANTS PASS, Ore.

