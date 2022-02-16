Analysts Set Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB) Target Price at $30.10

Shares of Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.10.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AMTB shares. Stephens raised Amerant Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Amerant Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Amerant Bancorp from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Amerant Bancorp from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th.
In other Amerant Bancorp news, Director A. Gustavo J. Vollmer sold 13,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total value of $462,438.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director A. Gustavo J. Vollmer sold 2,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.93, for a total value of $78,715.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,891 shares of company stock worth $1,045,408 in the last quarter. 17.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Amerant Bancorp stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.74. 6,439 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 138,681. Amerant Bancorp has a twelve month low of $16.06 and a twelve month high of $36.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 1.08.
Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.12. Amerant Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 18.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Amerant Bancorp will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Amerant Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 1.99%.
About Amerant Bancorp
Amerant Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company, which provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. The firm offers a range of checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts. It also provides variable and fixed rate commercial real estate loans, loans secured by owner-occupied properties, loans to domestic and foreign individuals primarily secured by personal residence, working capital loans, asset-based lending, participations in shared national credits, purchased receivables, and small business administration loans, loans to financial institutions and acceptances, and consumer loans and overdrafts, such as automobile loans, personal loans, or loans secured by cash or securities and revolving credit card agreements.
