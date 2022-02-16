Analysts Offer Predictions for Watsco, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:WSO)

Posted by on Feb 16th, 2022

Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) – Analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Watsco in a research note issued on Sunday, February 13th. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond expects that the construction company will post earnings per share of $1.61 for the quarter. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $320.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Watsco’s Q2 2022 earnings at $4.31 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $4.11 EPS.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The construction company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Watsco had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 6.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Watsco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $313.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Watsco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $295.86.

Shares of WSO opened at $262.59 on Tuesday. Watsco has a 52 week low of $233.13 and a 52 week high of $318.98. The company has a market capitalization of $10.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.63 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $293.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $288.24.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th were paid a dividend of $1.95 per share. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.11%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WSO. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Watsco by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,084 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Watsco by 3.9% in the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,051 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Watsco by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,425 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Sonora Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 75.5% in the third quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 93 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 53.3% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 115 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.45% of the company’s stock.

Watsco Company Profile

Watsco, Inc engages in distribution of air conditioning, heating and refrigeration equipment and related parts. Its products include residential central air conditioners, gas, electric & oil furnaces, commercial air conditioning & heating equipment, and other specialized equipment, parts, including replacement compressors, evaporator coils, motors and other component parts; and supplies, including thermostats, insulation material, refrigerants, ductwork, grills, registers, sheet metal, tools, copper tubing, concrete pads, tape, adhesives, and other ancillary supplies.

Featured Stories

Earnings History and Estimates for Watsco (NYSE:WSO)

Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.