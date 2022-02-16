Analysts Offer Predictions for Watsco, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:WSO)

Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) – Analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Watsco in a research note issued on Sunday, February 13th. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond expects that the construction company will post earnings per share of $1.61 for the quarter. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $320.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Watsco’s Q2 2022 earnings at $4.31 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $4.11 EPS.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The construction company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Watsco had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 6.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Watsco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $313.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Watsco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $295.86.

Shares of WSO opened at $262.59 on Tuesday. Watsco has a 52 week low of $233.13 and a 52 week high of $318.98. The company has a market capitalization of $10.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.63 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $293.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $288.24.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th were paid a dividend of $1.95 per share. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.11%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WSO. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Watsco by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,084 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Watsco by 3.9% in the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,051 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Watsco by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,425 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Sonora Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 75.5% in the third quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 93 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 53.3% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 115 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.45% of the company’s stock.

Watsco, Inc engages in distribution of air conditioning, heating and refrigeration equipment and related parts. Its products include residential central air conditioners, gas, electric & oil furnaces, commercial air conditioning & heating equipment, and other specialized equipment, parts, including replacement compressors, evaporator coils, motors and other component parts; and supplies, including thermostats, insulation material, refrigerants, ductwork, grills, registers, sheet metal, tools, copper tubing, concrete pads, tape, adhesives, and other ancillary supplies.

