Analysts Issue Forecasts for Sleep Number Co.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:SNBR)

Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Sleep Number in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 14th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Keith anticipates that the company will earn $2.08 per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Sleep Number’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.82 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $2.40 EPS.

Get Sleep Number alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on SNBR. Wedbush raised shares of Sleep Number from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $85.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sleep Number from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNBR opened at $70.08 on Wednesday. Sleep Number has a 1-year low of $68.18 and a 1-year high of $151.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $74.70.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 133.0% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 20,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,305,000 after buying an additional 11,967 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sleep Number in the second quarter worth $213,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 1.8% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 17,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,611,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Capula Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Sleep Number during the second quarter valued at $279,000. Finally, Man Group plc raised its stake in Sleep Number by 73.9% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 123,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,586,000 after purchasing an additional 52,519 shares in the last quarter. 98.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sleep Number

Sleep Number Corp. designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes beds, proprietary beds, and other sleep-related accessory products. It offers beds under the brand name Sleep Number. The company was founded by Robert Walker and JoAnn Walker in 1987 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sleep Number Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sleep Number and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.