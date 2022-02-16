Analysts Issue Forecasts for NCR Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:NCR)

NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson reduced their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of NCR in a research report issued on Thursday, February 10th. DA Davidson analyst M. Summerville now anticipates that the information technology services provider will post earnings of $3.45 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.60. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Get NCR alerts:

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. NCR had a positive return on equity of 30.41% and a negative net margin of 2.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut NCR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 10th. TheStreet upgraded NCR from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on NCR from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on NCR in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.29.

Shares of NCR opened at $43.38 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.51 and a beta of 1.72. NCR has a 1 year low of $33.12 and a 1 year high of $50.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in NCR by 2.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,392,908 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $565,241,000 after purchasing an additional 329,711 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in NCR in the fourth quarter valued at about $257,631,000. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its stake in NCR by 13.9% in the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 6,243,247 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $241,988,000 after buying an additional 764,122 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its stake in NCR by 96.8% in the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 5,423,908 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $218,041,000 after buying an additional 2,668,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in NCR by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,517,864 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $181,618,000 after buying an additional 115,857 shares during the last quarter. 91.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NCR Company Profile

NCR Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of consumer transaction solutions. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology. The Banking segment offers software, services, and hardware solutions for the financial services industry.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NCR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NCR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.