Analysts Expect First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) to Announce $0.51 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) to announce earnings of $0.51 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for First Foundation’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.48 to $0.52. First Foundation posted earnings per share of $0.50 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that First Foundation will report full year earnings of $2.30 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.18 to $2.45. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $2.80. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for First Foundation.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $75.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.40 million. First Foundation had a return on equity of 14.83% and a net margin of 34.47%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FFWM shares. B. Riley boosted their price target on First Foundation from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Stephens initiated coverage on First Foundation in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on First Foundation from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised First Foundation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd.

Shares of First Foundation stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.84. 37,396 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 268,041. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 1.31. First Foundation has a one year low of $20.30 and a one year high of $29.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is a boost from First Foundation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. First Foundation’s payout ratio is presently 18.18%.

In other First Foundation news, Director Diane M. Rubin purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.53 per share, with a total value of $26,530.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 13.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in First Foundation by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,023,376 shares of the bank’s stock worth $90,566,000 after purchasing an additional 416,375 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in First Foundation by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,973,995 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,435,000 after purchasing an additional 5,836 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in First Foundation by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,598,708 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,043,000 after purchasing an additional 23,344 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in First Foundation by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,154,073 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,978,000 after purchasing an additional 190,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in First Foundation by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,096,105 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,828,000 after purchasing an additional 11,023 shares in the last quarter. 68.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Foundation Company Profile

First Foundation, Inc is a bank holding, which engages in the provision of comprehensive platform of financial services to individuals, businesses, and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Wealth Management. The company was founded by John Avak Hakopian and Ulrich Emanuel Keller, Jr.

