Analysts Expect Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) to Post $0.21 EPS

Analysts forecast that Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) will announce earnings of $0.21 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Clarivate’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.24 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.17. Clarivate posted earnings of $0.22 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Clarivate will report full-year earnings of $0.69 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $0.71. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.89. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Clarivate.

CLVT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Clarivate from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays cut shares of Clarivate from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clarivate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup cut shares of Clarivate from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Clarivate from $28.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.75.

In other news, insider Mukhtar Ahmed sold 14,578 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.80, for a total value of $361,534.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 21.95% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLVT. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Clarivate by 135.1% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Clarivate by 3,033.8% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in Clarivate during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Clarivate during the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Clarivate during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CLVT traded up $0.32 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.78. 6,158,310 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,973,468. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Clarivate has a 12 month low of $14.43 and a 12 month high of $34.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.15 and a 200-day moving average of $22.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -104.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.80.

About Clarivate

Clarivate Plc engages in the provision of trusted insights and analytics to accelerate the pace of innovation. It operates through the Science and Intellectual Property segments. The Science segment comprises the academic and life science product lines. The Intellectual Property segment includes patent, trademark, domain, and IP management product lines.

