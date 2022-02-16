Analysts Expect Arteris Inc (NASDAQ:AIP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $10.60 Million

Equities research analysts expect Arteris Inc (NASDAQ:AIP) to post $10.60 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Arteris’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $10.65 million and the lowest is $10.55 million. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Arteris will report full-year sales of $37.03 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $36.98 million to $37.08 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $48.53 million, with estimates ranging from $48.43 million to $48.63 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Arteris.

Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $8.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.07 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AIP shares. Cowen initiated coverage on Arteris in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Arteris in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Arteris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Arteris in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Arteris in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arteris currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.80.

AIP traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.14. 4,699 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,884. Arteris has a one year low of $11.48 and a one year high of $27.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.98.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Arteris in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Arteris during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Arteris during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Arteris in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Arteris in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000.

Arteris Company Profile

Arteris IP is a provider of System IP consisting of NoC interconnect and other IP as well as IP Deployment software which accelerate creation of SoC type semiconductors. Arteris IP is based in CAMPBELL, Calif.

