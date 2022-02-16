Analysts Expect Arteris Inc (NASDAQ:AIP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $10.60 Million

Equities research analysts expect Arteris Inc (NASDAQ:AIP) to post $10.60 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Arteris’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $10.65 million and the lowest is $10.55 million. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 3rd.
On average, analysts expect that Arteris will report full-year sales of $37.03 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $36.98 million to $37.08 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $48.53 million, with estimates ranging from $48.43 million to $48.63 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Arteris.
Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $8.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.07 million.
AIP traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.14. 4,699 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,884. Arteris has a one year low of $11.48 and a one year high of $27.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.98.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Arteris in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Arteris during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Arteris during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Arteris in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Arteris in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000.
Arteris Company Profile
Arteris IP is a provider of System IP consisting of NoC interconnect and other IP as well as IP Deployment software which accelerate creation of SoC type semiconductors. Arteris IP is based in CAMPBELL, Calif.
