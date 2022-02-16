Analysts Anticipate Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) to Post $0.16 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) will announce $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Xenia Hotels & Resorts’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.17. Xenia Hotels & Resorts posted earnings per share of ($0.24) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 166.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Xenia Hotels & Resorts will report full-year earnings of $0.19 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.21. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.75. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Xenia Hotels & Resorts.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on XHR shares. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.67.

Shares of NYSE XHR traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 575,013. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of -22.76 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 6.42, a quick ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a one year low of $15.15 and a one year high of $21.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.73.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter valued at about $17,945,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 4,935,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,389,000 after acquiring an additional 623,300 shares during the period. Long Pond Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter valued at about $9,756,000. Adelante Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 69.2% in the second quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC now owns 1,261,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,631,000 after acquiring an additional 516,036 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,474,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $117,261,000 after acquiring an additional 436,427 shares during the period. 84.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Xenia Hotels & Resorts

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment of luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts. It also owns a diversified portfolio of lodging properties operated by Marriott, Kimpton, Hyatt, Aston, Fairmong, and Loews. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

