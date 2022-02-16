Analysts Anticipate U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:USX) to Announce -$0.03 EPS

Brokerages forecast that U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:USX) will post ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for U.S. Xpress Enterprises’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.09) to $0.04. U.S. Xpress Enterprises reported earnings of $0.05 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 160%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that U.S. Xpress Enterprises will report full year earnings of $0.42 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.80. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.88. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow U.S. Xpress Enterprises.

U.S. Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.11). U.S. Xpress Enterprises had a return on equity of 6.48% and a net margin of 1.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share.

USX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research cut U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley cut U.S. Xpress Enterprises from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America cut U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $9.25.

Shares of NYSE:USX opened at $3.54 on Friday. U.S. Xpress Enterprises has a 52-week low of $3.07 and a 52-week high of $12.33. The stock has a market cap of $178.72 million, a P/E ratio of 7.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.97 and its 200 day moving average is $7.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

In other news, insider Jacob Lawson sold 12,000 shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.54, for a total transaction of $102,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lisa M. Pate sold 20,000 shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 36,920 shares of company stock worth $322,922. 30.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 92.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 241.0% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 3,933 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 2,614.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 6,536 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 63.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 3,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 223.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 7,592 shares in the last quarter. 35.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

US Xpress Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of truckload carrier services. It operates though the Truckload and Brokerage segments. The Truckload segment offers asset-based truckload services, including the over-the-road and dedicated contract services. The Brokerage segment is involves in non-asset based freight brokerage services.

