Analysts Anticipate Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.80 Billion

Analysts expect Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) to report $1.80 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Robert Half International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.81 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.79 billion. Robert Half International reported sales of $1.40 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Robert Half International will report full year sales of $7.35 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.15 billion to $7.43 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $7.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.56 billion to $7.93 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Robert Half International.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The business services provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Robert Half International had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 46.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on RHI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Robert Half International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.17.

In other Robert Half International news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 5,000 shares of Robert Half International stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.84, for a total value of $589,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Robert Half International during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Robert Half International by 180.0% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 280 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Robert Half International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of Robert Half International by 282.9% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 425 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Robert Half International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 85.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Robert Half International stock traded up $3.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $123.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 861,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,127,874. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $112.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.96. The company has a market capitalization of $13.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.73 and a beta of 1.55. Robert Half International has a 12-month low of $73.14 and a 12-month high of $125.77.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This is a boost from Robert Half International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.41%.

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

