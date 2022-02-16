Analysts Anticipate Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $49.97 Million

Analysts predict that Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA) will report $49.97 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Ooma’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $49.65 million and the highest estimate coming in at $50.19 million. Ooma reported sales of $44.26 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Ooma will report full year sales of $191.77 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $191.45 million to $192.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $209.17 million, with estimates ranging from $206.03 million to $211.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Ooma.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.04. Ooma had a negative return on equity of 2.14% and a negative net margin of 1.21%. The business had revenue of $49.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Ooma’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

OOMA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ooma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Colliers Securities started coverage on shares of Ooma in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Alliance Global Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Ooma from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.08.

Shares of OOMA stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $17.17. The company had a trading volume of 47,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,996. The firm has a market cap of $408.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -171.68 and a beta of 0.55. Ooma has a 1-year low of $15.03 and a 1-year high of $24.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.01 and a 200 day moving average of $19.46.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OOMA. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Ooma by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,317 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Ooma by 11.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,111 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Ooma by 110.9% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,429 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,277 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Ooma by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,417 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 1,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory raised its holdings in Ooma by 1.1% in the third quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 154,119 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,868,000 after buying an additional 1,610 shares during the last quarter. 79.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ooma

Ooma, Inc engages in the provision of platform for cloud-based communications solutions, smart security and other connected services. It helps create smart workplaces and homes by providing communications, monitoring, security, automation, productivity, and networking infrastructure applications. Its products and services include Ooma business and Ooma residential.

