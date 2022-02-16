Analysts Anticipate Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) to Post $1.93 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) to post earnings of $1.93 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Nordson’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.88 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.99. Nordson reported earnings per share of $1.32 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 46.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nordson will report full year earnings of $8.95 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.80 to $9.07. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $9.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.40 to $9.77. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Nordson.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.22). Nordson had a return on equity of 22.63% and a net margin of 19.24%. The company had revenue of $599.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $619.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.59 EPS.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $272.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Nordson from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Nordson from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $281.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:NDSN opened at $229.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.38 billion, a PE ratio of 29.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $242.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $244.81. Nordson has a 1 year low of $182.52 and a 1 year high of $272.28.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.36%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Nordson by 483,474.1% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,026,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,793,611,000 after buying an additional 7,024,878 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Nordson by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,072,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $529,987,000 after purchasing an additional 69,469 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Nordson by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,977,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $504,826,000 after purchasing an additional 107,767 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Nordson by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,211,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $309,133,000 after purchasing an additional 8,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Nordson by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 865,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $220,868,000 after purchasing an additional 4,832 shares in the last quarter. 67.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nordson

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

