Analysts Anticipate Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE) Will Post Earnings of -$0.81 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE) will announce ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Lordstown Motors’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.88) to ($0.77). Lordstown Motors posted earnings of ($0.23) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 252.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Lordstown Motors will report full year earnings of ($2.66) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.75) to ($2.57). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($1.35) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.00) to ($0.39). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Lordstown Motors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on RIDE shares. BTIG Research cut shares of Lordstown Motors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Lordstown Motors from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. R. F. Lafferty raised shares of Lordstown Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $3.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lordstown Motors from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lordstown Motors currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.47.

In other Lordstown Motors news, VP Chuan D. Vo bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.25 per share, for a total transaction of $25,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 3.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Lordstown Motors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lordstown Motors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lordstown Motors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lordstown Motors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lordstown Motors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 47.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RIDE stock traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $3.47. The stock had a trading volume of 86,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,076,721. The firm has a market cap of $667.04 million, a P/E ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 0.36. Lordstown Motors has a twelve month low of $2.18 and a twelve month high of $27.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.88.

About Lordstown Motors

Lordstown Motors Corp. operates as an original equipment manufacturer of light duty fleet vehicles. It develops, manufactures, and sells Endurance, an electric full-size pickup truck targeted for sale to fleet customers. Lordstown Motors Corp. was founded in 2019 and is based in Lordstown, Ohio.

