Analysts Anticipate Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) Will Announce Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) to report earnings per share of $0.44 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Flex’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.44 and the lowest is $0.43. Flex reported earnings of $0.49 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 10.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Flex will report full year earnings of $1.88 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.87 to $1.89. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.09. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Flex.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.08. Flex had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 3.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS.

Separately, Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Flex from $31.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flex during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flex during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Flex by 339.2% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,073 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,601 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Flex during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Flex during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. 94.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FLEX traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $17.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,460,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,543,561. Flex has a 52 week low of $15.46 and a 52 week high of $20.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.35 and its 200-day moving average is $17.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a PE ratio of 8.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.54.

Flex Company Profile

Flex Ltd. engages in provision of real-time supply chain insight and logistics services to companies. It operates through the following segments: Communications and Enterprise Compute (CEC), Consumer Technologies Group (CTG), Industrial and Emerging Industries (IEI), High Reliability Solutions (HRS), and Corporate and Others.

