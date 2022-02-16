Analysts Anticipate Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $236.36 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) will post $236.36 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Evolent Health’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $231.20 million and the highest is $239.34 million. Evolent Health posted sales of $271.92 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Evolent Health will report full-year sales of $895.96 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $890.80 million to $898.94 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.04 billion to $1.08 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Evolent Health.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EVH. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Evolent Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Evolent Health from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Evolent Health from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, increased their target price on shares of Evolent Health from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Evolent Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

EVH stock traded up $1.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $24.46. The stock had a trading volume of 354,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 584,478. Evolent Health has a one year low of $17.50 and a one year high of $34.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.38. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.47 and a beta of 2.13.

In other news, COO Steve Tutewohl sold 1,707 shares of Evolent Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total transaction of $39,004.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank J. Williams sold 20,000 shares of Evolent Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total value of $486,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,020 shares of company stock valued at $1,762,171 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EVH. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Evolent Health in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evolent Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Evolent Health in the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 444.9% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,226 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Evolent Health by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,055 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the period.

Evolent Health, Inc engages in the provision of health care delivery and payment services. It deals with population health management, health plan and third party administration, network performance and pharmacy benefit management, risk adjustment, analytics and performance improvement, and technology and electronic medical record integration.

