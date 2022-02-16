Analysts Anticipate EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $5.89 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) will post sales of $5.89 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for EOG Resources’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $6.02 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.74 billion. EOG Resources posted sales of $2.97 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 98.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that EOG Resources will report full year sales of $18.99 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $18.45 billion to $19.78 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $21.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.02 billion to $23.49 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover EOG Resources.

EOG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $95.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $127.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.86.

Shares of EOG Resources stock traded up $1.83 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $112.73. 174,198 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,697,523. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $99.50 and its 200 day moving average is $87.56. The firm has a market cap of $65.96 billion, a PE ratio of 21.96, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.80. EOG Resources has a 1 year low of $60.46 and a 1 year high of $116.89.

EOG Resources declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 4th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the energy exploration company to repurchase up to 9.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CFO Timothy K. Driggers sold 3,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.79, for a total value of $375,975.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael T. Kerr bought 50,000 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $86.00 per share, with a total value of $4,300,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EOG. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 1.2% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 612,757 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $49,186,000 after acquiring an additional 7,070 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 478.2% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 165,069 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $13,773,000 after buying an additional 136,522 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 185,774.3% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 130,112 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $10,857,000 after buying an additional 130,042 shares in the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in EOG Resources in the third quarter valued at about $18,398,000. Finally, Pictet North America Advisors SA grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 0.8% in the third quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 34,347 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $2,757,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. 85.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

