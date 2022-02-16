Analysts Anticipate AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) to post ($0.01) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for AngioDynamics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.03) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.00. AngioDynamics reported earnings per share of $0.02 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 150%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AngioDynamics will report full-year earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.12 to $0.18. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for AngioDynamics.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. AngioDynamics had a negative return on equity of 0.24% and a negative net margin of 12.64%. The company had revenue of $78.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded AngioDynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AngioDynamics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

In other news, CEO James C. Clemmer acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.84 per share, for a total transaction of $228,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zacks Investment Management bought a new stake in AngioDynamics in the fourth quarter valued at $302,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its position in AngioDynamics by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 466,594 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $12,871,000 after acquiring an additional 19,826 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in AngioDynamics in the fourth quarter valued at $264,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in AngioDynamics by 40.5% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,028,178 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $28,357,000 after acquiring an additional 296,312 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in AngioDynamics by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 93,052 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,566,000 after acquiring an additional 3,526 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.45% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ANGO traded up $0.79 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 188,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,111. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.25. The firm has a market cap of $878.49 million, a P/E ratio of -22.92 and a beta of 0.98. AngioDynamics has a 52 week low of $19.75 and a 52 week high of $32.00.

About AngioDynamics

AngioDynamics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical devices for vascular access, surgery, peripheral vascular disease, and oncology. It offers ablation systems, fluid management systems, vascular access, angiographic, drainage. thrombolytic, and venous products.

