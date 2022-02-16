Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.15, RTT News reports. Analog Devices had a net margin of 19.00% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 72.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analog Devices updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $1.970-$2.170 EPS and its Q2 guidance to $1.97 to $2.17 EPS.

NASDAQ ADI opened at $162.04 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $171.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Analog Devices has a 12-month low of $142.25 and a 12-month high of $191.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.12.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. This is a positive change from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.80%.

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 8,536 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.41, for a total transaction of $1,557,051.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 4,700 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.10, for a total transaction of $771,270.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 15,236 shares of company stock worth $2,708,322 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADI. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in Analog Devices by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,065 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Camden National Bank acquired a new position in Analog Devices during the fourth quarter valued at $247,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,642 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 9,663 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.55.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

