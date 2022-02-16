Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.440-$-0.420 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.440. The company issued revenue guidance of $226 million-$234 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $235.93 million.Amplitude also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $-0.100-$-0.090 EPS.
Shares of Amplitude stock traded down $2.59 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $41.61. 1,652,776 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,114,817. Amplitude has a 1 year low of $31.61 and a 1 year high of $87.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.02.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMPL. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Amplitude in a report on Monday, October 25th. They issued a neutral rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. William Blair began coverage on shares of Amplitude in a report on Monday, October 25th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Amplitude from $80.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Amplitude in a report on Monday, October 25th. They issued an overweight rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Amplitude in a report on Monday, October 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $72.00.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMPL. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in Amplitude in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,997,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amplitude in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,368,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Amplitude in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,837,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Amplitude in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,695,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Amplitude in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,293,000.
About Amplitude
Amplitude Inc is a pioneer in digital optimization. Amplitude Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Amplitude (AMPL)
- Insiders Sell SiteOne Landscape Supply, Institutions Buy It
- Matterport Shows Why the Metaverse Will Have Some Growing Pains
- Now It’s Time To Buy Roblox, Maybe
- Haverty Furniture Company Is One Comfortable Dividend-Growth Stock
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for Amplitude Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplitude and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.