Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Position Raised by Maltese Capital Management LLC

Maltese Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) by 8.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 214,818 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,273 shares during the quarter. Ameris Bancorp comprises 1.9% of Maltese Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Maltese Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ameris Bancorp were worth $11,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 104.9% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 504 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ameris Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Ameris Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $59,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 59.3% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,341 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 382.6% during the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Ameris Bancorp news, Director Jimmy D. Veal sold 973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.65, for a total value of $47,336.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ABCB traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $50.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 508 shares, compared to its average volume of 471,807. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 1.24. Ameris Bancorp has a 12 month low of $44.92 and a 12 month high of $59.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.80.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17. Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 35.27%. The company had revenue of $248.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.59 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. Ameris Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ameris Bancorp will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.09%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stephens raised their price objective on Ameris Bancorp from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Ameris Bancorp from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ameris Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

Ameris Bancorp is a bank holding company, which through the subsidiary, Ameris Bank, engages in the provision of banking services to its retail and commercial customers. It operates through the following business segments: Banking, Retail Mortgage, Warehouse Lending, the SBA and Premium Finance. The Banking segment offers full service financial services to include commercial loans, consumer loans and deposit accounts.

